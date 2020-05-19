LEGGOE,
Richard Saundry (Dick):
Dad passed away peacefully in Auckland on May 17, 2020. At the grand old age of 100 he has climbed his last hill and will be sadly missed. Much loved husband of the late Katie. Loving dad of Carol, Denys (deceased), Suzie and Philip (deceased). Father-in-law of Michael McLeay. Cherished Grandad and Great-Grandad of Philip and Jephunneh, Harley, Dallas and Quinn (Auckland); Jaime and Leif, Ava and Flyn (Auckland); Daniel and Sarah, Archie and Daisy (Gold Coast). A private cremation has been held in Auckland.
Published in The Press on May 19, 2020