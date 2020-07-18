IRWIN, Richard:

Born November 18, 1935, at Ilfracombe, North Devon, UK, passed away July 14, 2020, in Christchurch after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Annette, loved father of Andrea Liemburg, and Granddad to Rebecca and Daniel. Loved father and father-in-law of Neal and Alison, and Papa to Alexandra and Jamie. Youngest brother of Jean and Paul (Both Dec, UK). The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Burlington Village for the outstanding level of care they provided for Richard during his time with them. At Richard's request, a private cremation has been held and there will be no service.





