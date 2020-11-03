HUNTER, Richard John:
Much loved partner of Lynley Chirnside. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Nancy and Barrie Rutledge (Dunedin), Robert (dec) and Lynda (Wellington), Jane and Steve Wilson (Christchurch), Adrienne (dec) and Andrew Taylor and Blair Chirnside (Dunedin). Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Richard passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 30, aged 62 years. As he wished, he has been privately cremated. Afternoon tea will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 15 William James Close, Mosgiel. Call in between 2 and 4.30pm to chat and reminisce.
Published in The Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020