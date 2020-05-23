HUGHES, Richard George:
On May 19, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Andrea, Philip and Maree. Grandfather and great-grandfather of Georgina, Samuel and Archie; Ella, Louis and Harry; Bradley and Keeley. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of wards B2 and BG, Burwood Hospital. A private funeral has been held. Messages to the Hughes family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020