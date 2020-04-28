Richard HORSMAN

HORSMAN,
Richard Henry Vere:
On March 26, 2020, peacefully, aged 92. Son of Sir Henry and Lady Horsman, beloved husband of Alice Anne and brother of Jeremy, much loved father to Nicola and David, and father-in-law to Steve and Stephanie, grandfather to Lara, Jack and Rory, step-grandfather to Aoife and greatgrandfather to Lily.
"Death takes away what is temporal, what is transitory in man, but has no power of control over that which he essentially is."
Hegel
Published in The Press on Apr. 28, 2020
