Acknowledgment

HARRISON, Richard (Dick):

29.8.1927 - 11.7.2020

Tom, Margaretmary, Richard, Jane-Anne, Matthew, Edmund, and Cecelia-Ruth, along with their families, wish to thank all family, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues for the baking, phone calls, flowers, cards and the many kind words and stories of the past involving Dad, following his passing. We (as a family) would like to especially mention our thanks to Raewyn and all the staff at "wonderful" Wallingford for their great care and professionalism during the final two years of his life with them. We would also like to acknowledge the help and beneficial advice of Craig Wilson (Galbraith Funeral Services) throughout the funeral process. Dad's keen sense of understanding of people and how to help them, with his quiet manner and advice for all of life events faced, will be sadly missed by all who knew him well.

May he rest in peace





Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers