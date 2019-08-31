HARMAN,
Richard Thomas Cecil:
On August 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at Parklands Hospital; aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Ester, loved father and father-in-law of Emma and Mike Johnston, and Ashley (England). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Philippa and Ron Rivers, Jonathan and Diana and loved uncle of their families. Many thanks from the family to Camellia Court and Parklands for their loving care of Richard during his illness. Messages to the Harman family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, September 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019