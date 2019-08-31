Richard HARMAN

Guest Book
  • "HARMAN, Richard: On August 27, 2019, at Parklands Hospital...."
    - Richard HARMAN
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

HARMAN,
Richard Thomas Cecil:
On August 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at Parklands Hospital; aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Ester, loved father and father-in-law of Emma and Mike Johnston, and Ashley (England). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Philippa and Ron Rivers, Jonathan and Diana and loved uncle of their families. Many thanks from the family to Camellia Court and Parklands for their loving care of Richard during his illness. Messages to the Harman family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, September 5, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.