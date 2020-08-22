GORRIE, Richard:
The family of Ricky wish to thank everyone who sent messages after his sudden passing. A special thanks to Reverend Jonathon Barb and our friends at the Union Church for their care and support, also the management and staff of Tip Top Bakery who sent messages and attended Richard's funeral. Richard was much loved and respected by his family for his perseverance in dealing with life's hardships and his persistent striving to better himself.
May he rest in peace.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020