Acknowledgment



The family of Ricky wish to thank everyone who sent messages after his sudden passing. A special thanks to Reverend Jonathon Barb and our friends at the Union Church for their care and support, also the management and staff of Tip Top Bakery who sent messages and attended Richard's funeral. Richard was much loved and respected by his family for his perseverance in dealing with life's hardships and his persistent striving to better himself.

May he rest in peace.







GORRIE, Richard:The family of Ricky wish to thank everyone who sent messages after his sudden passing. A special thanks to Reverend Jonathon Barb and our friends at the Union Church for their care and support, also the management and staff of Tip Top Bakery who sent messages and attended Richard's funeral. Richard was much loved and respected by his family for his perseverance in dealing with life's hardships and his persistent striving to better himself.May he rest in peace. Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers