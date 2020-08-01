GORRIE, Richard Robert
Raymond (Ricky):
Dearly loved husband of Jiao (China). Beloved eldest son of Mervyn and Frances. Loved brother of Tania, Kent and the late Cameron. Loved uncle of Tai, Charmaine, Carl and Blair. Great-uncle to Asher, TeKaia, Raiden, Tiara, Chaikaylah and Connor. Rick's passing was very sudden and unexpected, may he rest in peace. Messages may be addressed to the Gorrie family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rrgorrie2607 A Celebration of Ricky's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, August 4, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020