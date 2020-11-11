EWING, Richard Lloyd:
Of Wanaka. Passed peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Dunstan Hospital. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Suzanne, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Mark and Larissa (Hinds); Nicola and Johnathon (Singapore), loved grandad of Harper and Angus; Marcus and Teddy, loved brother of Charlie and Mel; and brother-in-law of Murray and Jocelyn Hampton, and his dear nieces. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at The Wanaka Rugby Clubrooms, McDougall Street, Wanaka, on Friday, November 27 at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Wanaka Cemetery. Messages to: 20 Ridgecrest, Wanaka 9305.
Published in The Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 21, 2020