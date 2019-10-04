EVANS,
Richard Harry Grant (Dick):
Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, just short of his 90th birthday. Much loved by all his family; Husband of Mollie, father and father-in-law of Lesley and Garry, Matthew and Catherine, and grandfather of Dylan and Michael, Brandon, Ailish and Celeste. He has been privately cremated. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at St Anne's Church, 7 Wilsons Road, St Martins, Christchurch, on Monday, October 7, at 10.30am. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the National Heart Foundation, 5/357 Madras St, Christchurch Central City, Christchurch.
Published in The Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019