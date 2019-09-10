Richard DALY

  • "Mate still can't believe it, what a big loss you taught me..."
    - Peter Harris
  • "My beautiful Dad, still struggling to believe you are no..."
    - Jess Daly
  • "Rick, we had some great times, holidays as a family and..."
  • "Many hard case memories. You were a good man. From Tom Boyd..."
  • "We miss you so much Rick - Such an amazing father in law -..."
    - Olivia Daly
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
DALY, Richard J (Reg):
Passed away suddenly and peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning September 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Reg will be loved and remembered by fiancé Helen and three children, Sean, Jessica and Ben. He will be joined with late wife Debbie. Reg will be at home till Thursday all are welcome to visit. Messages may be addressed to the Daly family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Reg's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, September 13, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
