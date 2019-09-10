DALY, Richard J (Reg):
Passed away suddenly and peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning September 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Reg will be loved and remembered by fiancé Helen and three children, Sean, Jessica and Ben. He will be joined with late wife Debbie. Reg will be at home till Thursday all are welcome to visit. Messages may be addressed to the Daly family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Reg's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, September 13, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019