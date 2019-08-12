COOPER, Dr Richard

Edward Mounteney (Dick):

Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Village, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Judy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui and Mike (Melbourne, Australia), Susie and Joachim (Oslo, Norway). Loved Grandpa to Samuel, Zachary, Elida, and Phoebe. Beloved brother to Sara, and Hester. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Shona McFarlane for their care of Richard. Donations, in lieu of flowers, for Parkinsons New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "the family of Richard Cooper" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A Funeral Service for Richard will be held at the Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, Porirua, on Thursday, August 15, commencing at 11.00am, thereafter to the adjacent cemetery for interment.





