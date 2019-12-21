Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard COCKER. View Sign In Memoriam

COCKER, Richard John:



06.07.67 - 21.12.16

Richie my boy, where has the time gone



You're the love of my life and my heart aches alone



Some days it feels like yesterday, when we last said goodbye



And other days it feels so long ago, when all I could do was cry

My heart is still yours and yours it will stay



No matter who or what, comes our way



No one can compare, our love was so strong



No one can match that, regardless of how long







I feel you around and I still need you so



To help guide me and show me, wherever we go



Please keep being there, as I still need you so



The comfort it brings, only you will ever know







My darling up high watching over us below



Showing us love and strength, to carry on with the show



If only you were still here, life would be so sweet



But we will keep going and proud of us you will be







Keep shining that light each day for us to see



And one day my darling, again we will be 'we'







Love always from Sharon, Ashleigh and Holly



