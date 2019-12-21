COCKER, Richard John:
06.07.67 - 21.12.16
Richie my boy, where has the time gone
You're the love of my life and my heart aches alone
Some days it feels like yesterday, when we last said goodbye
And other days it feels so long ago, when all I could do was cry
My heart is still yours and yours it will stay
No matter who or what, comes our way
No one can compare, our love was so strong
No one can match that, regardless of how long
I feel you around and I still need you so
To help guide me and show me, wherever we go
Please keep being there, as I still need you so
The comfort it brings, only you will ever know
My darling up high watching over us below
Showing us love and strength, to carry on with the show
If only you were still here, life would be so sweet
But we will keep going and proud of us you will be
Keep shining that light each day for us to see
And one day my darling, again we will be 'we'
Love always from Sharon, Ashleigh and Holly
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019