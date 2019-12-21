Richard COCKER

In Memoriam

COCKER, Richard John:

06.07.67 - 21.12.16
Richie my boy, where has the time gone

You're the love of my life and my heart aches alone

Some days it feels like yesterday, when we last said goodbye

And other days it feels so long ago, when all I could do was cry
My heart is still yours and yours it will stay

No matter who or what, comes our way

No one can compare, our love was so strong

No one can match that, regardless of how long



I feel you around and I still need you so

To help guide me and show me, wherever we go

Please keep being there, as I still need you so

The comfort it brings, only you will ever know



My darling up high watching over us below

Showing us love and strength, to carry on with the show

If only you were still here, life would be so sweet

But we will keep going and proud of us you will be



Keep shining that light each day for us to see

And one day my darling, again we will be 'we'



Love always from Sharon, Ashleigh and Holly
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019
