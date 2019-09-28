CLELLAND,
Richard Alexander:
Unexpectedly passed away in Ashburton. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loved and respected Dad to Scott and Carla; Maria and Glen; and Lachlan and Robyn. Treasured Poppa to Jackson and Amelia; Ethan; and Cameron and Aspen. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Sadie Clelland, and loved brother of Dianne and Zelda. Service to be held at Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1.00pm. We would love to share your memories of Richard so please feel free to bring any photos to the ceremony or send them through to:
[email protected]
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019