Richard CLARK

Death Notice

CLARK, Richard Allan:
On July 21, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Debbie, much loved dad of Bradley, Chelsee, and Stacey, proud granddad of Jordan, and Lacey. Richard's family would like to thank Dr Mark Cohen and the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital for their support. The Service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, July 27, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
