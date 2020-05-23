CARTER,
Dr Richard Edward:
Passed away peacefully at his home in Christchurch on May 16, 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Janet Carter, loved father of Belinda, Christopher (Maria), Simon (Yvonne) and Annabel (Andrew), grandfather of David, Adam, Jonathan, Matthew, Bradley, Elsa and Somers and a great-grandfather, brother-in-law of the late Ian Monro (Erica), uncle of Alastair, Catherine and Lucy, highly respected by close friends and colleagues. A private celebration of the life of the former Upper Riccarton GP will be held at a later date. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020