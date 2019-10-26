CARPENTER,
Richard William:
On Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 65 years. Very much loved son of the late Heather and Bill Carpenter. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Geoff and Valerie, Adrienne and Michael Lissaman, Paula (Polly) and Lance Blackler (Brisbane). Loved uncle of Briony, Siobhan, and Ciaran; James, Alexander, Christopher, Edward, Patrick, and Charlotte; Gabriella, India, Bethany, and Anneliese. Hilarious great-uncle of 15.
"The Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace"
Resting now after a lifetime of ill health. Richard's family are sincerely appreciative of the care and compassion of the nurses and doctors of Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital and the Nurse Maude Hospice. The funeral service for Richard will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2.00pm. In accordance with Richard's wishes his ashes will be scattered at a place of his childhood memories.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019