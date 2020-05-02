BUTLER, Richard James:
19.05.1959 - 26.04.2020
Richard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Much loved fiancé of Vicki Gifkins, dearly loved father of James, Miranda, and Blake, loved second dad to Kai and Sam, Nina-Rose and Chris, Nissa and Brett, dearly loved grandad to Olaf and Emily. We know you will always be around us and feel your loving presence.
"Till we meet again"
A Memorial service will be held at a later date when the borders reopen. Messages to Vicki Gifkins at [email protected]
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020