Richard BUTLER (1959 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "BUTLER, Richard James: On Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a..."
    - Richard BUTLER
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

BUTLER, Richard James:
19.05.1959 - 26.04.2020
Richard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Much loved fiancé of Vicki Gifkins, dearly loved father of James, Miranda, and Blake, loved second dad to Kai and Sam, Nina-Rose and Chris, Nissa and Brett, dearly loved grandad to Olaf and Emily. We know you will always be around us and feel your loving presence.
"Till we meet again"
A Memorial service will be held at a later date when the borders reopen. Messages to Vicki Gifkins at [email protected]

logo
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.