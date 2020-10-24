Richard BRONS

  • "Rest In Peace Bronsy, loved dealing with you at Dimond..."
    - Karen Spence
  • "On Tuesday, Chch lost one of its long serving Fascia &..."
    - Zach Mckay
  • "Happy memories of good old hunting days with you Bronsie...."
    - Mike Wilks
  • "Darrell Travis. Kaikoura. Always enjoyed the catch up..."
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Amberley Domain Pavilion
50 Douglas Road
Amberley
Death Notice

BRONS, Richard Neilson:
As a result of a boating accident on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Aged 68 years. Husband of Paula. Father of Sam, and Flora, and their partners Jess, and Jack. Brother of Paulene (deceased), Lynda, Timothy, and Shane. Son-in-law of Monica Kelly. Brother-in-law of Noelle, Zita and Ed, Tony and Juliet, and Peter and Shauna, and all his nieces and nephews.
Doing what he loved,
will be sadly missed.
A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Amberley Domain Pavilion, 50 Douglas Road, Amberley, on Wednesday, October 28, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
