BOULTON, Richard Noble:
Richard passed away peacefully with his wife and best friend Sandy by his side, aged 57 years. Loving father of Michael and Stacy, Andrew and Kate, Hamish and Jenny. Best grandad of Scarlett, Paige, Lauren and Jack. Loved son of Ruth and the late Noble Boulton, brother and brother in-law of Garth and Sharon, Julie and Ron, Allan and Joanne. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date with his loving family and friends. The Boulton family would like to sincerely thank Dr Tony Ferris and the Nurse Maude team for their outstanding kindness and support. Messages may be addressed to the Boulton Family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. In lieu of flowers please donate to the NZ Neurological Foundation.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020