BOOTH,
Richard Clifford (Cliff):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Bev for 60 years. Loved only son of the late Gordon and Florence Booth, loved brother of Lyndal, Portia (both dec) and Carol. Special friend of Jenny and John Parish. A big thank you to the staff in special care at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to the Booth family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Cliff's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020