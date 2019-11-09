BARKER, Richard Norman:
FX 110769 Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm. Left us peacefully on November 5, 2019. Aged 95. Cherished husband of Jean for 67 years. Very much loved father of Norman, Beverley, Terresa, David and Joanne. Treasured and adored grandad of 10 and great-grandad of 13. A loved and respected father-in-law and friend.
R.I.P
Sailor rest, stand-down your watch is complete.
A private cremation has been held. Messages can be sent to the Barker family, C/- PO Box 35 Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019