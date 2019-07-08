BALDERSTONE,
Richard (Dick):
Died suddenly at his home Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret, dearly loved stepfather and friend to Brendan (Sid) Steel, and Suzette Hay, Rebecca and Scott Dew. Adored Pop of Shialla and Kaleb Steel and Eilish Dew. Loved son of the late Bill and Mary Balderstone. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Denis & Hilda, Mary & Phil Crook, Len & Jan (Australia), Rosa & Gary Hynes, Bill & Doreen, Jeannie & Stu Cook, Jillian Hardie & the late David Balderstone, Kevin Krakosky & Glennis Burrows, loved uncle Dickie of all his nieces & nephews. No flowers thank you, messages to 88 Nelson Creek Road, RD 1 Dobson 7872. To honour Dick's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019