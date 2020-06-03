Richard ASHTON

Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

ASHTON, Richard Bruce:
On Monday, June 1, 2020, at Springlands Lifestyle Village, Blenheim. Aged 63 years. Loved son of Bruce and Nancye, and dearly loved brother of Diane and Michelle. A loved and cherished uncle and great-uncle. Special thanks to Springlands Lifestyle Village and everyone at Carvell Street for their love and support. Messages may be sent to 7 Purser Crescent, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, June 4, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in The Press on June 3, 2020
