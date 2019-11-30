WALDEN,
Rhona (nee Brooks):
Passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Wellington Regional Hospital. Aged 81 years. Loved daughter of the late Margaret and David Brooks. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jennie and Doug; and Barry. Loved sister of Clive. Heartfelt thanks to the Wellington Free Ambulance, Doctors and staff of Wellington Regional Hospital and all her close friends at Malvina Major Retirement Village during her time spent there. Messages to the "Walden family" c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A private cremation was held as per Rhona's wishes.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019