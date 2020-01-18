McMILLAN, Rhona:
On January 16, 2020, peacefully, aged 82 years. Much loved and treasured wife of Basil. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin Mulcahy, Rob Mulcahy and Karen Dickinson, Mike and Angela Mulcahy, and Kevin Mulcahy. Much loved grandmother of Liam, Sean, Rory, and Daniel. Many thanks to the staff and carers at George Manning for their care of Rhona. Messages to the McMillan family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Rhona's request, a private family service will be held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020