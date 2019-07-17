PAINTER, Rhoda Phyllis
MSc (nee Mauger):
Of Lower Hutt. Peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village on Friday, July 12, 2019. Almost at her 97th birthday. Much loved mother of Linda and Beth. Loving Nana of David and Lisa. Aunt of Christine, Sue and Elizabeth, and honorary Aunt to Shirley. Special friend to Bob. Special friend to Glenys. Sincere thanks to all the caring staff at the Tulip Wing and the Serviced Apartments. Donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand would be much appreciated. A service to celebrate Rhoda's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to the 'Painter Family' may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in The Press on July 17, 2019