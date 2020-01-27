WRIGHT, Rex Clifford:
Aged 85 years. The Wright family are devastated to announce the sad loss of Rex. Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and generally good bloke. Love you always, Patricia, Steven and Sandra, Larry, Karen and Nick, Linda and Jeff, Ella, Harry, Hinemoa, Nicholas, Sarah, Andrew, Matthew, and Michael. A Celebration of Rex's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 31, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020