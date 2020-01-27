Rex WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy and love to all of you. Hating not being..."
    - Vicki & Lee Gerardi
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
View Map
Death Notice

WRIGHT, Rex Clifford:
Aged 85 years. The Wright family are devastated to announce the sad loss of Rex. Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and generally good bloke. Love you always, Patricia, Steven and Sandra, Larry, Karen and Nick, Linda and Jeff, Ella, Harry, Hinemoa, Nicholas, Sarah, Andrew, Matthew, and Michael. A Celebration of Rex's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 31, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020
