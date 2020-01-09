WICKETT, Rex Lorimer:
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, on January 6, 2020, aged 71. Cherished and loving husband of Margaret, loving father and father-in-law of Tracy and David Willetts, Gavin and Jo, the late Owen, and Nadia Tainui, loving grandad of Michael, Sean and Bria, Ashley and Jason, Toni, and Emma, loving pop of Aria-Joan, Dominic, Carlos, Laura, Lilley, Aria-Leigh, and Ayva, a loved brother and brother-in-law of Kay (deceased) and Brian Pont, Bruce and Jenny, Allan and Barbara, Roseina and Wayne Shield, and Ray and Leslie Creswell, a loved brother-in-law of Nathalie (deceased) and Brian Sixtus, Charlie and Marlene Somervail, Vai and Peter Yealands, and the late Edward Somervail, and a loved uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 78 Tui Street, Kumara 7832. At Rex's request a private cremation has been held on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020