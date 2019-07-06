Acknowledgment

SMITH, Rex David:

Margaret, Deborah, Wayne, Jillian and families would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who have supported us during the last month and after Rex's passing. We were overwhelmed by the number that attended his funeral, the number of cards, messages, baking and flowers sent to us. It has been a wonderful tribute to Rex who obviously left a great impression on so many people. Your donations to Parkinson's Canterbury will greatly help them to continue with their research and the assistance they give to so many people. We are proud and honoured to have had this special man in our lives and are missing him dearly. Please accept this as a personal thank you and your love and support has been a comfort to us all.



