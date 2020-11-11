Rex PROCTOR

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of the loss of Rex today. Thinking of you..."
  • "Rex will be missed. Thinking of you all Susan, Jason,..."
    - Susan Kane
  • "Thinking of you all You are a wonderful family . The way..."
    - Neville Ellen
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time.John & Maureen Carvalho &..."
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Road
Wigram
View Map
Death Notice

PROCTOR, Rex William:
On November 9, 2020, in his 81st year. Loved husband of Lois, and loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Kate, Karen, Jackie and Rick O'Brien. Treasured grandad of Libby, Josh, Georgia, and Liam Proctor, Isaac, and Holly Kahu, Danielle, George, and Harriet O'Brien and great-grandad of Evelyn. Special thanks to all the staff and carers of Parklands Care Home, Papanui, for their exceptional care of Rex. Messages for the Proctor family may be sent to 18 Henry Roil Lane, Northcote, Christchurch 8052. A Celebration of Rex's life will be held at Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, November 12, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.