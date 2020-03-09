McGILL, Rex David:
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on March 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Anita, and cherished father and father-in-law of Jan and David, Sue and Neil, Debbie and Tom, and Andrea and Kevin. Much loved Grandad of Katie, Sally, Amanda, Anthony, Lizzie, Sarah, Daniel and George. Great-Grandad to Caitlyn, Jack, Harper, Hudson, Xavier, Asher, Nikora, Amaia and Isabella. Rex's family would like to thank the staff of Radius Kensington for the wonderful care he received. At Rex's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020