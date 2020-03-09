Rex MCGILL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex MCGILL.
Service Information
Simplicity Funeral Directors Ltd
8 Railside Pl
Hamilton, Waikato
078476851
Death Notice

McGILL, Rex David:
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on March 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Anita, and cherished father and father-in-law of Jan and David, Sue and Neil, Debbie and Tom, and Andrea and Kevin. Much loved Grandad of Katie, Sally, Amanda, Anthony, Lizzie, Sarah, Daniel and George. Great-Grandad to Caitlyn, Jack, Harper, Hudson, Xavier, Asher, Nikora, Amaia and Isabella. Rex's family would like to thank the staff of Radius Kensington for the wonderful care he received. At Rex's request, a private service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.