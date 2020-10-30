Rex MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Rexs passing our thoughts are with..."
    - Ngaire Reece
  • "So sorry to hear of Rex my condolences to Janice & family."
    - Diana Hemopo
  • "Worked, cycled with Rex many wonderful memories. RIP Tony..."
  • " To the Marshall family A real pleasure to be given Rex's..."
  • "Rex was a founding member of the ChCh Woodturners..."
    - Ray Hall
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Christchurch
Death Notice

MARSHALL, Rex Allan:
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare on October 27, 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice, much loved father of Kirsty and Phil, and Allan and Linda, loved twin brother of the late Ray, loved brother-in-law of Gered, Colin and Edith, Trish and Bruce, Julie and Paul, and special grandad of Cooper, Toby, Brock, Ollie, Charlie and Lila. A special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare and Nurse Maude, and to Dr Jonathan Davies. Messages to the Marshall family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Monday, November 2, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2020
