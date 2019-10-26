KIRK, Rex Graham (Tiny):
On October 23, 2019 passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. In his 85th year. Loved and treasured husband of the late Dot, cherished father and father-in-law of Clinton and Penny, Janice, Milton and Lisa, the late wee Marty, Sally and Sam, Marty and Lisa, Linda, Sherryl and Neil. Special Grandad to Jackson and Riley, Georgia and Shanae, Isaac, Hannah and Cam, Connor and Amelia. Messages to the Kirk family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A funeral service for Tiny will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019