ARBUCKLE, Rex Henry:
Promoted to Glory on March 25, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Vina, loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Gail, Ian and Nick, John and Stephanie, Joanne, Mark and Manuela. Loved and cherished grandfather of Kelly, Tina, Hayley; Ruth, and Nicholas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ruth (deceased), Dulcie (deceased) and Milton (deceased). Loved uncle of Lester and Jean, Janice and Wyatt, Helen and Ian, Daphne and Ian, Susanne and Keith, Jennifer, Andrew and Belinda, and David, and their families. Special thanks to the Salvation Army Christchurch City Corp, St Paul's Anglican Church Tai Tapu, and HealthCare NZ carers, for their special care of Rex and the support given to the family. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Rex Arbuckle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions, a private burial for Rex will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details will be advised.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020