Renee RUSHTON

Guest Book
  • "Such an amazing women, taken far to soon. R.I.P Renee. Lots..."
    - Hannah Sloane
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 a.m.
AvonPark Chapel
corner Kerrs and Pages Roads
Linwood, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

RUSHTON, Renee Glendinning
(nee Beasley):
On December 13, 2019, tragically taken as a result of a car accident, aged 38 years. Loving daughter of Mark and Annette Hunt, cherished mum of Ordane, Nation, Race, and Atlas, and Marmaduke, wife of Levi, loved sister and sister-in-law Cheree and Delvan, and Regan, loved aunty of Carter, and Miley, loving granddaughter of the late Mervyn and Raewyn Beasley (Invercargill). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Renee Rushton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Renee's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, December 23, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.