PHILPOTT,
Reginald Lewis (Reg):
2NZEF #404592 On February 3, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Special Care, in his 99th year, dearly loved husband of the late Joan, and the late Blanche, much loved father and father-in-law of Adrienne and Ray Mitchell, loved grandad of Andrew and Sarah, Jennie and Sam, loved great-grandad of Jarvis, and Saige; Lachie, and Isla. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Reg Philpott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Reg's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020