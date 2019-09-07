Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Reginald Edward (Reg):

Surrounded by his loving family, sadly Reg passed away peacefully on Monday, September 3, 2019; aged 75 years. Cherished and loved by his wife Suzanne (Sue), and loved father of John and Rebecca Fuller. Special father-in-law of Petra, and treasured Farfar of Noah and Eddie.

A loved and admired man whose light shone brightly until the end.

A special thanks to the exceptional people from all departments involved with his care over the years and in recent days. We cannot express our gratitude enough to the staff at Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude, and the Hoon Hay Medical Centre. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to go to The Haemophilia Foundation or Nurse Maude. Messages to the Fuller family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Reg's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, (via Gardiners Road), on Monday, September 9, at 3.30pm.







