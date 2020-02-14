Regina BURDA

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Anne's Catholic Church
739 Ferry Road
View Map
Death Notice

BURDA,
Regina (née Tyminska):
Passed away peacefully at Addington Gardens on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Aleksander Burda. Loved mother of the late George and Richard Ignatowicz. Adored grandmother of Ashleigh Ignatowicz. Messages to the Burda family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Funeral Service for Regina will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10.00am. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery thereafter.

Published in The Press on Feb. 14, 2020
