O'CONNELL,
Rebecca Muriel (Muriel):
On July 11, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Alison, and Paddy and Anne, dearly loved nana of Daniel, Michael, Melanie and Richard Farrall, and loved great-nana of Rebecah, and Logan. Special thanks to the staff of ICU, and Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital, and to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital for their care and kindness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Muriel O'Connell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Mass for Muriel will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, St Albans, on Monday, July 15, at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019