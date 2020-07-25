Rebecca CLARK

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Rehua Marae
Death Notice

CLARK, Rebecca Raewyn
Haurangi Puhi:
Suddenly on July 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 43 years. Much loved mother of Manaaki, Carlio, Andre, and Maia. Dearly loved daughter of Lily and Albert and a much loved sister, aunty, cousin, and friend to many.
"Now at rest with
Fontaine and Jade"
Rebecca will lie at Rehua Marae, Springfield Road, from later today (Saturday). Her funeral service will be held at the Marae on Monday, July 27, at 10.00am, private thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
