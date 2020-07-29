NOLAN, Rebe Diana:
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Nolan and the late Reginald Jones. Cherished big sister and loving friend of Pam Hilford. Very dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Janet Jones, Chris and Tina Jones, and Glennis and Hartley Ferrar. Much loved grandmother of Angela and Paul, Jenny and Harley, Boyd, Kerri and Peter, Stephen and Louise, Robert and Heather and Becca and Adam. Loving great-grandmother to all her great-grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service for Rebe will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, July 31, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 29 to July 31, 2020