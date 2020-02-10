ARCHER,
Raynor Gilbert (Ray):
On February 8, 2020, passed on peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years, with family at his side. Cherished husband of Kathy, dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Brent and Robin, Grant and Fiona, treasured granddad of James and Zina; and Alice and Corey. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Andy, and loved brother-in-law of Colin (deceased) and Giacomina, loved uncle of Angeline, Michael, Rachel, and Sarah.
'Resting peacefully in the arms of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ray Archer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision in memory of Ray would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Ray's service will be held in the La Vida Centre, 34A Hansons Lane, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, February 12, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 10, 2020