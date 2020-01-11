Rayna MCCARTNEY

Guest Book
  • "To An Amazing Lady You Were Simply The Best. My dancing..."
    - Sue Chamberlian
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

McCARTNEY,
Rayna Margaret:
On January 2, 2020, surrounded by family at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of John, loved and adored mother of Janine, Allan and his wife Raelene, and Janine, treasured nanna of Spencer. Loved and cherished by all her family and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and the team of Ward 15, Christchurch Hospital for your kindness and care of Rayna. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Rayna McCartney, PO Box 29221, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. A private funeral service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.