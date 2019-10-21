BURGESS, Rayna:
On October 19, 2019, peacefully at Tuarangi Home, Ashburton, after a long illness. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Stuart. Beloved Mum of Kareen and Stuart Dunlop, Peter and Esther, Robin and Paula, and Chris and Darin Goldsack. Loving Nana of Adele, and Dale; and Sammy, and Max. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Tuarangi Home for their love and care of Rayna. Messages to the Burgess family, PO Box 5020, Tinwald, Ashburton 7741. A service in remembrance of Rayna will be held in Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Tuesday, October 22, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019