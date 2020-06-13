Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond YOUNG. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital on June 6, 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Tai; loved father of Raymond, Theresa, and the late Walter, and Tony; loved father-in-law of Kelly, and Karina; treasured Yeh-Yeh of Toby, and Rory, and Grandad of Shai, Cori, Turanga, Stanley, Jesse, Tamara, and the late Jermaine; and a special Great-Grandad. Raymond was a much loved brother and brother-in-law of Donald and Mary, Eva, Shirley, Jessie and Neil, Henry and Wilma, Alice and the late Peter, and the late Nancy and Arthur; brother-in-law of Esther and Ian, Tupu, and Teariki; beloved son, cousin, friend, and cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

"Raymond will be deeply missed by all those he loved, and those who love him".

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Raymond Young, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Raymond, donations to St John Ambulance Christchurch would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Raymond will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 16, at 10am, with a burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.







Published in The Press on June 13, 2020

