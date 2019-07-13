WILSON,

Raymond Dickson:

Ray died suddenly on July 10, 2019, at Avon Lifecare. He was an awesome husband of Monica for 65 years. Loved father of Greg, Chris Donachie, Russ and Craig. Warmly loved father-in-law to Jacqui and Alan (dec), and much loved grandfather. Heartfelt thanks to the staff from Burwood Hospital in B1, Dr Wayne McKenzie of Marshland Family Health and the staff at Avon Lifecare. Your wonderful care enabled Ray to stay in the departure lounge for as long as possible. In keeping with Ray's wishes he has had a private cremation. Messages to 62 Donnington Street, Christchurch 8083. The warmest of thanks to all those who have enriched Ray's life.



