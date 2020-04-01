VINCENT,
Raymond John (Ray):
10.01.1948
Passed away peacefully in the company of his children on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bradley and Lisa, and Sarah and Mike. Grandfather of Ashia, Bryn and Wade. Former husband and close friend of Theresa. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Marilyn, Ann and Barry, Beverley and Allan, Christine and Jon, and Kaylene and Bruce. We will miss your good humour and many will admire and appreciate your quality building work for years to come. The family wish to thank Windsor House for their exceptional compassion and care during this difficult time and Dr Mark Sycamore and colleagues for their long-term care of Ray. Messages for the Vincent family may be addressed to C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Family and close friends will be notified of a service for Ray when it becomes possible.
Published in The Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020