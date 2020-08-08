SMITH,
Raymond John Ian (Ray):
Suddenly and peacefully at home, on August 1, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma, and respected father of Michael, Andrew, and Megan, supportive Pop to George, and Harry. Special thanks to the Waikuku Community for their continuous support and friendship. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ray Smith, c/- PO Box 76, Leithfield Beach 7446. At Ray's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020